City of Duluth asking for public’s input on Brighton Beach Road project

Brighton Beach Road
Brighton Beach Road(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - City of Duluth officials are asking for the public’s input on the Brighton Beach Road relocation project.

In October of 2018, waves and flooding from a severe winter storm caused an extensive amount of damage and erosion to the shoreline near Brighton Beach Road.

The damage jeopardized the safety of the roadway.

Former President Trump issued a disaster declaration for the area in 2019.

City officials were then able to apply for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) funding to repair the damages.

They also applied for FEMA’s Public Assistance (PA) Program to approve the proposed project to repair damages and lessen against future damages by relocating the road.

FEMA has now released a two-hundred page assessment for how project could affect the local environment.

The report shows that after initial impacts from construction, the project would reduce long term erosion and boost flooding resiliency.

The city officials are now asking for the public’s input on the report’s findings.

You can submit a comment here until February 15th.

Brighton Beach Road is currently closed to vehicles due to ongoing construction.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s...
Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary
House Fire
One person hospitalized after structure fire in Superior Saturday
A 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl are okay after a fire destroyed a camper they were in...
Mother and child survive camper fire
Garage a destroyed by fire in Grand Lake Township
Garage destroyed by fire in Grand Lake Township
A warm front will boost temps to warmer than normal levels
Approaching warm front may trigger MLK Day rain/snow mix

Latest News

Cherry Schools
Cherry School: Ongoing smell poses no safety threat to students
UMD Dance Team 2023 National Champions
UMD Dance Team wins 2023 National Championship, first time in program history
The 45-year-old man was taken to an Eau Claire hospital in critical condition after the crash...
Eau Claire man seriously hurt in Barron County snowmobile crash
New York Giants' Daniel Jones runs during the second half of an NFL wild card football game...
Vikings defense falters again to force quick postseason exit