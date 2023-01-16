City of Duluth asking for public’s input on Brighton Beach Road project

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - City of Duluth officials are asking for the public’s input on the Brighton Beach Road relocation project.

In October of 2018, waves and flooding from a severe winter storm caused an extensive amount of damage and erosion to the shoreline near Brighton Beach Road.

The damage jeopardized the safety of the roadway.

Former President Trump issued a disaster declaration for the area in 2019.

City officials were then able to apply for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) funding to repair the damages.

They also applied for FEMA’s Public Assistance (PA) Program to approve the proposed project to repair damages and lessen against future damages by relocating the road.

FEMA has now released a two-hundred page assessment for how project could affect the local environment.

The report shows that after initial impacts from construction, the project would reduce long term erosion and boost flooding resiliency.

The city officials are now asking for the public’s input on the report’s findings.

You can submit a comment here until February 15th.

Brighton Beach Road is currently closed to vehicles due to ongoing construction.

