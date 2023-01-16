Cherry School: Ongoing smell poses no safety threat to students

CHERRY, MN (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County School District leaders said health and safety experts have responded to concerns about an ongoing smell at the Cherry School building, but there is reportedly no threat to students.

I.S.D. 2142 Superintendent Dr. Reggie Engebritson shared that update with Northern News Now Monday, shortly after our newsroom received a call from a concerned parent.

The parent told us their student and at least one other child reportedly feeling sick, with symptoms like headaches, nausea or dizziness after being at the Cherry School dating back to Monday, January 9.

After receiving that call, Northern News Now reached out to the Cherry School, which is located on Tamminen Road in Cherry.

Dr. Engebritson said the school district had the propane company, the local fire department, and health and safety leaders out to investigate the building.

She added they checked classrooms and other areas in the building, but Engebritson said their tests showed no levels of any dangerous gases.

Engebritson acknowledged that everyone responds to different smells differently and safety is the number one priority of the school district.

They are continuing to monitor the situation, adding that parents could chose to keep their students home if they choose.

Parents with concerns were invited to contact the superintendents office.

As of Monday afternoon, Engebritson said she was not aware of any students who had gone home sick from school due to the smell.

