Beargrease sled dog photo exhibit opens at Great Lakes Aquarium

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The John Beargrease Sled Dog marathon is still a couple of weeks away, but at the Great Lakes Aquarium, a new exhibit is showcasing the race’s furry competitors up close.

Starting January 15, 2023, photos will be on display at the Merrill Lynch Fine Arts Gallery at the aquarium through March 12.

The annual exhibit features candid photos and paintings of life on the trail.

According to photographer and exhibit organizer Kyle Krohn, the Great Lakes Aquarium is a perfect place to showcase the grit and grace of the canine athletes and the bonds forged between mushers and dogs.

This year’s race starts on January 29, 2023. Northern News Now will have in-depth coverage.

