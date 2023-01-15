Winter Weather Advisory for Snow Belt as Monday rain/snow becomes likely for all zones

WEATHER STORY: A warm front and a low from the southwest are coming towards us to bump temperatures into the 30′s which will be warmer than normal levels. The lift provided by the low could also kick out some snow and rain showers on MLK Day Monday which may last into Tuesday. Accumulations could run from 1-3″ of snow. The best chance for the three inches will be Iron, Ashland and Gogebic Counties so those locations face a Winter Weather Advisory on Monday. Things dry up again next Wednesday.

Winter weather advisory Monday for the South Shore (KBJR)

SUNDAY NIGHT: A mostly cloudy sky and warm front will keep Sunday night mild around the region. There will be a 50% chance for light mixed precip to begin around the region. Low temps will be near 30. The wind will be S 5-10 mph.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY: Mostly cloudy skies will continue and the chance for a rain and snow mix will be 90%. High temps will make it into the mid 30′s for most areas, and even a couple 40′s possible to our south. The wind will be NE 5-15 mph.

light snow possible through Tuesday morning (KBJR)

TUESDAY: It should cool enough for the mixed precip to become simply snow and the bulk of the 1-3″ or so inches could fall. The chance is 50%. The morning low will be 29 and the high will hit 32. The wind will be N 10-20 mph.

COMING UP: Temperatures will fall a little more by midweek towards the mid 20′s. But even that will be warmer than the normal of 20. More light snow chances are possible on Thursday and next Sunday.

Precip possible Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday (KBJR)

