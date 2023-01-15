One person hospitalized after structure fire in Superior Saturday

House Fire
House Fire(MGN)
By Robb Coles
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. -- A structure fire in Superior Saturday sent one person to the hospital and caused $60,000 in damages.

The Superior Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire on E 2nd St. in Superior just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Fire crews arrived to find the fire vented from the 2nd story at the front of the structure.

Firefighters received a report that one person was still in the home.

Firefighters located the victim during the primary search on the 2nd floor and removed them to the front yard where lifesaving interventions were administered immediately.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Crews resumed extinguishing the fire and remained on scene for three hours overhauling the building and investigating the cause.

The cause of the fire is not determined.

Damages to the building are estimated to be $60,000.

The Superior Police Department, Mayo Ambulance, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office assisted Superior Fire on scene.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s...
Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary
The Cotton post office was broken into on January 5.
Another Northland post office burglarized
Isaac Ortman, 14, yawns after exiting his quinzee, after spending his 1,000th night sleeping...
Duluth Boy Scout sleeps 1,000 nights outdoors, and he’s not done yet
Police Lights
Grand jury charges Duluth felon for drug trafficking, firearms violations
Police Lights
Courts: Aurora man charged for illegally dealing firearms, 1 involved in murder

Latest News

A 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl are okay after a fire destroyed a camper they were in...
Mother and child survive camper fire
UMD sweeps Bemidji
UMD sweeps Bemidji
UMD defeats Winona State
UMD defeats Winona State
Duluth East defeats Washburn
Duluth East defeats Washburn