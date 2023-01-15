One person hospitalized after structure fire in Superior Saturday

SUPERIOR, WI. -- A structure fire in Superior Saturday sent one person to the hospital and caused $60,000 in damages.

The Superior Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire on E 2nd St. in Superior just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Fire crews arrived to find the fire vented from the 2nd story at the front of the structure.

Firefighters received a report that one person was still in the home.

Firefighters located the victim during the primary search on the 2nd floor and removed them to the front yard where lifesaving interventions were administered immediately.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Crews resumed extinguishing the fire and remained on scene for three hours overhauling the building and investigating the cause.

The cause of the fire is not determined.

Damages to the building are estimated to be $60,000.

The Superior Police Department, Mayo Ambulance, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office assisted Superior Fire on scene.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.