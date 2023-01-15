Mother and child survive camper fire

ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 24-year-old woman and 2-year-old girl are okay after a fire destroyed a camper they were in at an Esko campground Saturday evening.

Just before 5:00 p.m., responders were called to the Knife Island Campground on a report of a camper fire.

According to officials, responders found a pull-behind camper on fire at a campsite in the campground.

Both the woman and child were inside the camper when the fire started but were able to get out.

There are no reported injuries.

The camper was a total loss and the family are displaced by the fire, according to officials.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office but does not appear suspicious.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.