Mother and child survive camper fire

A 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl are okay after a fire destroyed a camper they were in...
A 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl are okay after a fire destroyed a camper they were in at an Esko campground Saturday evening.(mgn)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 24-year-old woman and 2-year-old girl are okay after a fire destroyed a camper they were in at an Esko campground Saturday evening.

Just before 5:00 p.m., responders were called to the Knife Island Campground on a report of a camper fire.

According to officials, responders found a pull-behind camper on fire at a campsite in the campground.

Both the woman and child were inside the camper when the fire started but were able to get out.

There are no reported injuries.

The camper was a total loss and the family are displaced by the fire, according to officials.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office but does not appear suspicious.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s...
Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary
The Cotton post office was broken into on January 5.
Another Northland post office burglarized
Isaac Ortman, 14, yawns after exiting his quinzee, after spending his 1,000th night sleeping...
Duluth Boy Scout sleeps 1,000 nights outdoors, and he’s not done yet
Police Lights
Grand jury charges Duluth felon for drug trafficking, firearms violations
Police Lights
Courts: Aurora man charged for illegally dealing firearms, 1 involved in murder

Latest News

House Fire
One person hospitalized after structure fire in Superior Saturday
UMD sweeps Bemidji
UMD sweeps Bemidji
UMD defeats Winona State
UMD defeats Winona State
Duluth East defeats Washburn
Duluth East defeats Washburn