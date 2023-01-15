Garage destroyed by fire in Grand Lake Township

GRAND LAKE TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A garage in Grand Lake Township is considered a total loss after a fire early Sunday morning.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire involving a detach garage on Canosia Road just before 11 a.m.

According to authorities, the garage was fully engulfed when deputies arrived.

No one was injured and the garage was a total loss.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Grand Lake Fire, Canosia Fire, Industrial Fire, Solway Fire, Alborn Fire, Cloquet Fire, MN National Guard 148th Fire, and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad all responded and extinguished the fire.

