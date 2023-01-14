Trail by Trail: National Forests, Gogebic County, Washburn County

Free Parks Day- Fees at National Parks and Forests across the U.S. are waived on Monday, January 16. This is in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. According to the Department of Agriculture, there are six fee-free days in 2023 at National Forests. There are five free days at National Parks in 2023. In Wisconsin, this means the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is waving the five-dollar fee at most trailheads.

Wakefield, MI- The Gogebic Range Trail Authority is celebrating their 50th anniversary on January 14. The festivities will be held at the Wakefield VFW. There are still raffle tickets available for prizes. Starting at 5 p.m. is the social hour followed by dinner and awards. All proceeds from the event go toward trail development and trail maintenance. The GRTA says trails are in good to very good condition but with warm temps be sure to get out early as they turn bumpy by the afternoon.

Trail Report from Washburn County Tourism Association:

For snowmobile trails: Snowmobile Clubs and County staff have cleared a majority of snowmobile trails after the December storm event. Most of these trails have been groomed at least once. All trails officially opened as of January 6. Trails in the Birchwood area were groomed twice this past week, excluding trail 239 due to wet conditions in a swamp crossing. Trail conditions should be excellent in all areas where grooming has been completed. Please ride with caution as we continue to finalize trail opening efforts and stay on designated trail surfaces.

For the full county report, click here.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, let us know- send in a report, to newstips@northernnewsnow.com, and it might be featured as we take you around the Northland, Trail by Trail.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.