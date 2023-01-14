No. 6 UMD dominates game one with an 8-1 victory over Bemidji
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night, the Bulldogs hosted the Beavers for game one of the series.
Three goals from the Bulldogs in the first period set the tone for what would be their second-highest scoring output of the season behind four players that recorded three or more points and six that compiled two or more, while a total of 11 different players got on the score sheet.
