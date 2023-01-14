No. 6 UMD dominates game one with an 8-1 victory over Bemidji

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night, the Bulldogs hosted the Beavers for game one of the series.

Three goals from the Bulldogs in the first period set the tone for what would be their second-highest scoring output of the season behind four players that recorded three or more points and six that compiled two or more, while a total of 11 different players got on the score sheet.

Four Bulldogs logged three or more points, UMD's unbeaten streak extended to six games strong! pic.twitter.com/DMmoZzJmc7 — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) January 14, 2023

BULLDOG GOAL!! Nina Jobst-Smith shovels in her fourth of the season, third point of the game, UMD leads 9-1 at 19:12 of the third period. pic.twitter.com/phAejnZ5Nt — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) January 14, 2023

Who else? Anneke Linser with her third goal in as many games to put UMD back up 7-1 on BSU. pic.twitter.com/znJcp3yCSW — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) January 14, 2023

Jenna Lawry scores her first goal as a Bulldog!! pic.twitter.com/LJoKL5SvdL — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) January 14, 2023

