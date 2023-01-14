Duluth Wedding Show brings biggest wedding day trends to soon to be brides

Newly engaged couples search for dream wedding
Newly engaged couples search for dream wedding(northern news now)
By Cara Kopp
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. -- The Duluth Wedding Show at the DECC brought out thousands of newly engaged couples to start planning for their big day Saturday.

“So, I just got engaged this past January 1st,” said bride-to-be, Paige Chadwick. “It was on New Year’s, and we were at a Vikings and Packers Game.”

Post-pandemic, the show brought to life new wedding trends with over one hundred vendors.

This year, it’s all about videography for brides-to-be.

“I’m definitely looking for a videographer,” said Chadwick. “I really want to find a good videographer because it’s so special. It’s something you can keep forever. I want to find somebody, and they don’t have a lot of them, so I want to make sure I get in touch with somebody.”

But since the Duluth wedding show began 35 years ago, trends seemed to have changed.

“What would be most important to me, and I have talked to my daughter about this, are the pictures,” said Paige Chadwick’s mother, Melissa Gams. “She has also talked about the videography being a good addition. That’s something I didn’t have at my wedding.”

A wide variety of different vendors spanning 20,000 square feet, ensuring Chadwick gets her ideal videographer for her wedding in 2024.

As for videographers at the show, they are only just recently seeing an uptick in brides that are interested.

“I think it’s a growing medium with photos and videography,” said the co-owner of Infinite Film Production Wedding Videography Services, Adrianna Buckner. “Sharing it on social media and stuff like that has been a really big thing it seems recently. Especially a lot of sharing on Facebook. I have seen a lot of upticks with that.”

Buckner said the pandemic caused this increase in interest.

“Being able to capture that in photos, and video, and being able to share them with friends or family that weren’t able to come I think has been a really huge thing,” said Buckner. “I think a lot of brides really appreciate having that option to be able to share it with more people.”

The Duluth Wedding Show will also showcase again in the fall.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s...
Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary
The Cotton post office was broken into on January 5.
Another Northland post office burglarized
Isaac Ortman, 14, yawns after exiting his quinzee, after spending his 1,000th night sleeping...
Duluth Boy Scout sleeps 1,000 nights outdoors, and he’s not done yet
Police Lights
Grand jury charges Duluth felon for drug trafficking, firearms violations
Police Lights
Courts: Aurora man charged for illegally dealing firearms, 1 involved in murder