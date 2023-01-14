Bulldogs blaze the Beavers in shutout victory to complete the weekend sweep

5-0
5-0(Northern News Now)
By Alexis Bass and Alexis Beckett
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon Maura Crowell and Co. were back at AMSOIL Arena looking to finish the sweep over Bemidji State and they do in a 5-0 shutout fashion.

In the first period Ashton Bell began the scoring streak while Anneke Linser added two more for three total goals on the weekend.

Coming into the second period up 3-0 until sixth-year Naomi Rogge added goal number four to close out minute number forty.

Entering into the final frame, Clara Van Wieren put away the power play goal to close out the day as the Bulldogs earn their seventh consecutive win, 5-0 over Bemidji State.

Gabbie Hughes is now one point away from reaching 200 career points in a Bulldog uniform while Emma Soderberg is tied for second with the most career shutouts in UMD history.

UMD will be in St. Paul, Minnesota next weekend as they take on St. Thomas for the second time this season.

