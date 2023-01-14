Bulldogs blaze the Beavers in shutout victory to complete the weekend sweep

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon Maura Crowell and Co. were back at AMSOIL Arena looking to finish the sweep over Bemidji State and they do in a 5-0 shutout fashion.

In the first period Ashton Bell began the scoring streak while Anneke Linser added two more for three total goals on the weekend.

Coming into the second period up 3-0 until sixth-year Naomi Rogge added goal number four to close out minute number forty.

Naomi Rogge from Danielle Burgen, Bulldogs up 4-0! pic.twitter.com/F6MkVFdf1a — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) January 14, 2023

Entering into the final frame, Clara Van Wieren put away the power play goal to close out the day as the Bulldogs earn their seventh consecutive win, 5-0 over Bemidji State.

Van Wieren buries the clinical power play for the Bulldogs, now up 5-0 on BSU. pic.twitter.com/gN3PP49juL — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) January 14, 2023

Gabbie Hughes is now one point away from reaching 200 career points in a Bulldog uniform while Emma Soderberg is tied for second with the most career shutouts in UMD history.

With today's shutout, Emma Soderberg has moved into a tie for second Riitta Schaublin for the most career shutouts in program history. Soderberg also becomes the first goaltender at UMD to have two single seasons of six or more shutouts. pic.twitter.com/xc3fTMhl1G — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) January 14, 2023

UMD will be in St. Paul, Minnesota next weekend as they take on St. Thomas for the second time this season.

