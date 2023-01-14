Brooke Olson becomes 3rd Bulldog to earn 2,000 points with a win over UIU

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night Mandy Pearson and her No.15 Bulldogs sent the Upper Iowa Peacocks back on the road with a 76-48 win to make it their tenth consecutive win, staying undefeated in conference.

Brooke Olson led the way as she earned her 2,000 point in a Bulldog jersey being only the 3rd player in UMD program history to reach that milestone.

UMD closes out their weekend assignments on Saturday when they take on Winona State back in Romano.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.