Approaching warm front may trigger MLK Day rain/snow mix

WEATHER STORY: A warm front and a low from the southwest are coming towards us to boost temps into warmer than normal levels. The lift provided by the low could also kick out some snow and rain showers on MLK Day Monday which may last into Tuesday. Accumulations should be light but could also be pretty slippery. Things dry up again next Wednesday.

SATURDAY: Highs will climb into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 MPH. Temperatures slowly continue to warm overnight with overcast skies.

A warm front will boost temps to warmer than normal levels (kbjr)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies continue with highs making it into the 30s for most areas, and even a couple 40s possible to our south. A slight chance for rain/snow moves in early Monday morning with lows in the 20s.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY: A chance for rain showers moves in during the morning with a slightly better chance toward the afternoon. Rain/snow will slowly change to mostly snow by Monday evening. The best chance for precipitation will be over NW WI and southern portions of the region.

COMING UP: The rest of the week will stay cloudy but dry with temperatures remaining a bit warmer than normal both for highs and lows.

Mild with a chance for a mix Monday and Tuesday (kbjr)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.