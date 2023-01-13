Wonderful temperatures this weekend, chance for rain/snow Monday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: We will continue to see mostly cloudy to overcast skies into the overnight hours with lows in the low to mid teens above zero. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Highs climb into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 MPH. Temperatures slowly continue to warm overnight with overcast skies.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies continue with highs making it into the 30s for most areas, and even a couple 40s possible to our south. A slight chance for rain/snow moves in early Monday morning with lows in the 20s.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY: A chance for rain showers moves in during the morning with a slightly better chance toward the afternoon. Rain/snow will slowly change to mostly snow by Monday evening. The best chance for precipitation will be over NW WI and southern portions of the region.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

