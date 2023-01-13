With a perfect 10-0 conference record the No. 15 Bulldogs continue to improve every day

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 15th-ranked UMD women’s basketball team was back at practice today preparing for their weekend homestand.

Head coach Mandy Pearson and her Bulldogs have now put their big win against Mankato behind them and have their sights on this weekend’s slate of games beginning with the Upper Iowa Peacocks. The Bulldogs are currently unbeaten in conference play at 10 and on a 9-game winning streak

A big reason for that is their focus on something so simple yet crucial, getting better every day.

“We want to get better every single day and I’m really lucky I get to coach 16 people that want to get better every day. At practice, they’re working hard. They really dive into preparation for games, so when we are doing scouting reports, they’re actively asking questions, not like they’re challenging me in a bad way, but if I’m like we should do this they’re sometimes like, well if we did this would that be okay? They’re mentally ready every single day which is hard to do,” said Pearson.

We’re really young we have a great energy about us. I’ve been saying that the whole year and just having three people leave that were so influential in our program having like and then having a Tom of people having to step up and it’s so fun to see a ton of people grow, added All-American forward Brook Olson.





