Wis. joins coalition in support of the Biden Administration's Student Debt Cancellation Plan

Attorney General Josh Kaul and Governor Tony Evers announced that Wis. has joined a coalition...
Attorney General Josh Kaul and Governor Tony Evers announced that Wis. has joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Attorney General Josh Kaul and Governor Tony Evers announced that Wis. has joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the federal government in two cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The two cases concern the Biden Administration’s targeted cancellation of student loan debt to address the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Biden administration’s student loan debt relief plan will help provide greater financial security to many Wisconsin families struggling with student loan debt,” Kaul said. “The Supreme Court should confirm that the Secretary of Education has the authority to provide this debt relief.”

“Student debt has put economic pressure on Wisconsinites and Americans alike, especially as so many have been facing rising costs at the grocery store and gas pump,” Evers said. “Higher education should be affordable and attainable for all who choose to pursue it, and President Biden’s plan will help ensure hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites have a little extra breathing room in their budget.”

A full copy of the brief is available HERE.

The full media release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice is available HERE.

