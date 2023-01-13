Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary

Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.(Northern News Now)
By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man has been arrested and charged with burglarizing the Esko Post Office and several other felonies.

Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.

He also had an active warrant in Carlton County.

Upon further investigation, Macdonald was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, mail theft, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Authorities say the incidents stem back to Sunday when 911 was notified that the Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell was burglarized.

Shortly after that, they were told several cars parked at Cromwell Automotive were tampered with.

Two days later, the Esko Post Office was burglarized.

Several boxes and letters were stolen.

Macdonald was arrested Thursday and will be taken to the Carlton County Jail.

Mail theft victims will be contacted by the United States Postal Service with further information.

