Two Detroit Men Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy on the Red Lake Reservation

According to court documents, the defendants conducted their drug distribution operation out of various Bemidji-area hotels.
Two Detroit Men Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Trafficking
Two Detroit Men Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Trafficking(NONE)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, two Detroit men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a fentanyl trafficking operation targeting the Red Lake Reservation, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

According to court documents, in March 2021, Douglas Edward McClendon, 32, and Christopher Douglas Richard, 41, conspired with others to distribute fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and cocaine to individuals from the Red Lake Reservation. McClendon, Richard, and a third co-defendant Scot Lamont Watkins, 34, would obtain fentanyl and other drugs from suppliers in Detroit and then travel to Bemidji, Minnesota, to sell the drugs. In text messages between the defendants, Richard told his co-conspirators to come to Red Lake because there was “Hella money to be made” by selling fentanyl and emphasized that the reservation was “dry.”

According to court documents, the defendants conducted their drug distribution operation out of various Bemidji-area hotels. On March 2, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a hotel where the defendants were selling drugs. As a result of the search, law enforcement agents recovered more than 174 grams of fentanyl, 37 grams of methamphetamine, and other controlled substances. As law enforcement made entry into the hotel room, McClendon and Watkins fled while Richard flushed a significant amount of fentanyl down the toilet.

McClendon and Richard pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and other controlled substances. On September 7, 2022, Richard was sentenced to 60 months in prison and McClendon was sentenced yesterday to 63 months in prison. Both defendants were sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Ann D. Montgomery. Watkins remains a fugitive from law enforcement.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, the Red Lake Tribal Police Department, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura M. Provinzino and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Angelica Ramirez.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cotton post office was broken into on January 5.
Another Northland post office burglarized
Statewide law enforcement made a firm stand against the legalization from a public safety...
MN law enforcement makes strong stand against recreational cannabis legalization
Police Lights
Courts: Aurora man charged for illegally dealing firearms, 1 involved in murder
Berlin
Former, beloved Lake Superior Zoo polar bear Berlin dies
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Latest News

Attorney General Josh Kaul and Governor Tony Evers announced that Wis. has joined a coalition...
Wis. joins coalition in support of the Biden Administration’s Student Debt Cancellation Plan
Isaac Ortman, 14, yawns after exiting his quinzee, after spending his 1,000th night sleeping...
Duluth Boy Scout sleeps 1,000 nights outdoors, and he’s not done yet
Police Lights
Grand jury charges Duluth felon for drug trafficking, firearms violations
Judge mallet
Jury finds Battees guilty for Duluth murder
No. 15 UMD looks to continue perfect conference play
No. 15 UMD looks to continue perfect conference play