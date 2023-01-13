TNF Week 4: Cloquet, East and Hermantown earn wins while the Lady Lumberjacks, Northerns stars conclude in a tie and Marshall wins in OT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In week 4 of Thursday Nigh Faceoff there were five featured games in the Northland.
MSHSL Boy’s Hockey:
Hermantown 4 St. Cloud Cathedral 1
Cloquet 3 Duluth Marshall 1
Duluth East 4 Brainerd 1
MSHSL Girl’s Hockey:
Duluth Northern Stars 3 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3
Duluth Marshall 3 Moose Lake 2
