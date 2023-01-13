Some more clouds, and some more warmth for the weekend

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Today: For our Friday we will see partly to mostly sunny skies overhead, with more in terms of Sunshine for the Minnesota side of things especially fore the first half of the day. Highs will be in the lower 20′s with winds out of the southwest between 4-8 MPH.

Saturday: Another temperature inversion will develop again this weekend, which will lead to partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance of some more hazy and poorer air quality. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the south between 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be climbing into the mid to upper 30s some may even get close to 40! Winds are out of the south between 5-15 MPH.

