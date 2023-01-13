Red Pandas Are Coming: Lake Superior Zoo’s plans for 2023

By Robb Coles
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Leaders with the Lake Superior Zoo gathered Thursday to reflect on the organization’s accomplishments in 2022 and plan for the new year.

The zoo’s CEO Haley Hedstrom said they’re especially proud they obtained accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums this past year.

She said they’re one of three zoos in the state to receive the honor, which means they provide the gold standard of animal care and welfare for the animals at their facility.

Looking into 2023, Hedstrom said they’re most excited about a new exhibit set to open in just a few months.

“Our biggest priority right now is getting our red panda exhibit done by this spring. We are so looking forward to having red pandas right here in Duluth,” Hedstrom said.

According to Hedstrom, within the next month or so, the zoo will find out which red pandas will be moving to Duluth.

She expects them to be in by early June.

Lake Superior Zoo is also revamping it’s nature trail that has been closed for several years.

For more information about the Lake Superior Zoo, click here.

