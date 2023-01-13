Ludacris to perform during Minnesota Vikings playoff halftime show

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After three years, the Minnesota Vikings are returning to the playoffs and have something planned to celebrate.

The team’s Twitter page announced Friday that well-known rapper Ludacris will be performing the halftime show for Sunday afternoon’s playoff game against the New York Giants.

We're coming for that Number One Spot!@Ludacris will perform at halftime of Sunday's game against the Giants. pic.twitter.com/gIWlJTxeng — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 13, 2023

The three-time Grammy Award-winner is known for hits such as “Southern Hospitality,” “Act the Fool,” “Roll Out” and “Money Maker.”

He will be back in Minnesota on May 30th at Xcel Energy Center to be a part of Janet Jackson’s spring tour.

On Christmas Eve, the Vikings beat the Giants at home with a score of 27-24.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. this Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.