Jury finds Battees guilty for Duluth murder

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A jury found a Duluth man was guilty of a murder that occurred in 2021.

After 11 hours of deliberation Thursday, a St. Louis County jury found 19-year-old Patrick W. Battees Jr. guilty of second degree murder - without intent and reckless discharge of a firearm.

He fired a shot at 22-year-old Juamada K. Anderson on May 22, 2021, which killed him.

Battees was 17 at the time of the crime, but after the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office’s certification petition was granted he was able to be tried in adult court.

“We express our condolences to Mr. Anderson’s family and friends. We are very sorry for the loss of their loved one,” St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki said. “We also thank the jury for their thoughtful service in this case.”

Second Degree Murder Without Intent carries a sentence ranging from just under 12 years to 16 and a half years in prison. Reckless Discharge of a Firearm Within a Municipality carries a sentence of a year and one day.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

