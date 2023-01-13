Grand jury charges Duluth felon for drug trafficking, firearms violations

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A federal grand jury has charged a Duluth felon on seven counts of methamphetamine trafficking and firearms violations, according to the U.S. District Court.

According to court documents, on May 7, 2022, 66-year-old John Robert Rieck was caught with more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and a Bersa .380 caliber pistol.

A few months later, he was found with more than 500 grams of methamphetamine and an unregistered short-barreled shotgun with no serial number.

Rieck is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time, due to his multiple prior felony convictions dating back to 1975.

U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced Rieck is charged with two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon, two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and one count of possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun.

Rieck made his initial appearance on January 11, 2023, in U.S. District Court before Magistrate Judge Leo I. Brisbois.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Roso is prosecuting the case.

