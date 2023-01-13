Dr. Boulger: His legacy in the northland

DULUTH, MN. -- Most call his work in medicine a legacy.

“Jim is an extremely proud graduate of the University of Minnesota and faculty member of the University of Minnesota,” said Associate Professor at UMD School of Medicine, Janet Fitzakerley, Ph.D. “In his heart, he is a bulldog.”

Back in 1972, Dr. Jim Boulger joined the University of Minnesota Medical School, Duluth Campus.

Spending the next 48 years of his career bringing his passions to life.

“Jim’s passions, which is reflected in every aspect of his personal and professional life, was rural Minnesota and serving the needs of the communities there,” Fitzakerley said. “There’s a component of the program here in Duluth where students go and spend time in rural communities. He founded that program of preceptorships and going to rural Minnesota.”

Dr. Boulger continues to be a force in the northland for his work in health care.

“Dr. Boulger has likely touched everyone’s life indirectly in some way,” said Emily Onello, M.D., with the Department of Family Medicine and Behavioral Health at UMD. “Over 2,000 graduated from this campus at Duluth and many of them have gone to become physicians in rural areas with a focus in Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.”

Also working with campus faculty with making Native American health a priority to the Duluth campus’ mission.

Something also adopted by the Twin Cities campus.

“Everywhere from Grand Portage over in Wisconsin, to Red Cliff, to places where students could go and learn if they had a particular interest in or heritage in being Native American,” said Onello.

Above all, his love for his students, alumni, and colleagues was clear.

Showing how his passions laid not only in his work, but in the people around him.

“I’m trying to walk in Jim’s shoes, which I won’t be able to do, but to put students first, to put the communities that we serve first, and to know it will always work out in the end,” Fitzakerley said.

Dr. Boulger taught in room SMED 142 during his time at UMD.

The room is now named after him in honor of the work he has done.

Dr. Jim Boulger is currently in hospice care in the Twin Cities and has hundreds of former students and colleagues coming to visit him.

