City by City: Grand Marais, Washburn, Cable

Applications are open for the annual Grand Marais Arts Festival.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Grand Marais, MN- Applications are open for the annual Arts Festival. Artists of all mediums are invited to submit their work for the fair. Every year the festival draws thousands of visitors to admire work created across the Midwest. Applications are open through the end of February, artists will be notified if they’re in on March 16, and the Arts Festival itself is July 8 and 9.

Washburn, WI- The ice rink is officially open! The warming house will be open starting January 13 and regular hours will be Monday - Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The rink and warming house will be open as long as conditions allow. This does not include the hockey rink, which still needs a few more layers of ice before opening.

Cable, WI- On Tuesday, January 17 the Cable Community farm will be hosting its annual meeting and community input night. At the meeting, the board of directors will present their findings on the organization’s future after releasing and considering costs. They will also discuss term renewal, the 2023 budget and the Vegetable of the Year. The meeting begins at 5:30 at the Cable United Church.

