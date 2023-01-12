VIDEO: Officers wrangle jumping goat loose in neighborhood

Officers responded to reports of the animal loose in a Taylorsville community. (SOURCE: TMX/Taylorsville PD)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (Gray News/TMX) – Police in Utah worked with animal control officers over the weekend to help wrangle a loose goat.

The Taylorsville Police Department said the goat was roaming a neighborhood in Taylorsville on Jan. 8. Officer Griffith arrived alongside animal control officers around 11 a.m. and joined the pursuit of the goat.

Eventually, the animal was cornered by authorities in the backyard of a home.

Body-camera footage captured Griffith slipping a lead around the goat’s neck as it was attempting to jump and get away.

Fortunately, the goat was captured without any injuries, and no other injuries were reported.

Photos were taken of the officers posing with the goat after the ordeal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Tristan St. Clair (left) and Dustin St. Clair (right)
Police: 2 Duluth men charged for stabbings, assault over stolen phone charger
Ambulance generic
Driver dies in collision with semi near McGregor
Police Lights
UPDATE: Man charged for allegedly assaulting, stabbing girlfriend in Duluth
Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm.
Mom left non-verbal son, 4-year-old daughter alone while at the bar, police say
Kim Robinson
NEW DETAILS: Woman found in ditch was in relationship with man accused of killing her

Latest News

Ryan Bentley, 43, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to Las...
Police: Man arrested after body found dismembered, stuffed in barrel
FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
Source: Biden team finds more docs with classified markings
City by City: Minnesota, Duluth, Hayward
City by City: Minnesota, Duluth, Hayward
Police in Utah wrangled a goat loose in a neighborhood.
Officers wrangle jumping goat loose in neighborhood