Sunshine on the way, Some South Shore snow today

Thursday: Some roads could be slick to start our day with some patches of snow and ice. Through the rest of the day we will have mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds. We’ll probably see more signs of sunshine on the Minnesota side of things towards this afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest between 10-20 MPH and gusting to 30 MPH. With this some lake effect snow is possible along the South Shore. A couple of inches of accumulation will be possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 20s.

Friday: High pressure moves in on Friday to bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs again return into the low and mid 20s with winds out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Saturday feature partly cloudy skies with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH.

