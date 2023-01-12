Some sun returns Friday, warmer weather this weekend

By Adam Lorch
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have cloudy skies and a slight chance of some spotty wintry mix. Skies will remain cloudy tonight and we should remain dry. Lows will be in the single digits and lower teens. IF the skies clear in some areas tonight, temperatures could plummet into the teens below zero. However, model guidance is not helping in determining who will have the best chance of that tonight.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 20′s with southwest winds 4-8mph.

SATURDAY: An inversion in the atmosphere will develop again this weekend, which will lead to mostly cloudy skies and a chance of some more hazy and poorer air quality. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s on Saturday. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the south 10-15mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be climbing into the mid to upper 30′s! Winds will be out of the south 5-15mph.

