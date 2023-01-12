Roger Reinert expected to announce bid for Duluth Mayor Thursday

DULUTH, MN-- Former City Councilor and State Senator Roger is expected to announce Thursday morning his candidacy for the 2023 Duluth Mayoral Election.

Reinert is set to make the announcement at 11:00 am Thursday at the Piedmont Heights Community Club.

Reinert previously served as a Duluth City Councilor from 2004-2009 and later as Minnesota State Senator in District 7B from 2009-2011.

Reinert also served as the Interim Director of the DECC from June 2020 until May 2021 and is a veteran Naval Officer.

Reinert would be the second person to announce their bid for Duluth Mayor.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson to announce re-election campaign

Current Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announced her re-election campaign back on December 13th.

This race will be on the November 2023 ballot.

If needed, a primary would be held in August.

The mayor’s office is non-partisan.

