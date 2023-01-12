New children’s book inspired by Duluthian Emily Ford’s adventure

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An adventure enthusiast in Wisconsin recently published a children’s book, and some people in the Northland might recognize its subject.

“I am Emily” tells the story of Duluthian Emily Ford as she embarks on the Ice Age Trail.

It is based on the true story that happened in March 2021 when Ford became the first woman and person of color to hike the 1,200-mile journey through Wisconsin in the winter.

Inspired by the trip, author Dineo Dowd brought her daughter to St. Croix Falls to watch Ford cross the finish line and make history.

Nearly two years later, Dowd published the book “I am Emily” which follows Ford on her endeavor.

Dowd wants to send the message to her daughter and all children that the outdoors is for everyone, no matter how old you are or what you look like.

“We hope that this story will grow, everybody will know who Emily Ford is, and everybody will know what she did because I think what she did was amazing,” Dowd said.

You can find “I am Emily” in various bookstores and online.

Ford is spending this winter working at a sled dog kennel in Alaska.

