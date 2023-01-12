New children’s book inspired by Duluthian Emily Ford’s adventure

Duluth's Emily Ford shares lessons from month-long BWCA ski endeavor
Duluth's Emily Ford shares lessons from month-long BWCA ski endeavor(KBJR-TV)
By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An adventure enthusiast in Wisconsin recently published a children’s book, and some people in the Northland might recognize its subject.

“I am Emily” tells the story of Duluthian Emily Ford as she embarks on the Ice Age Trail.

It is based on the true story that happened in March 2021 when Ford became the first woman and person of color to hike the 1,200-mile journey through Wisconsin in the winter.

Inspired by the trip, author Dineo Dowd brought her daughter to St. Croix Falls to watch Ford cross the finish line and make history.

Nearly two years later, Dowd published the book “I am Emily” which follows Ford on her endeavor.

Dowd wants to send the message to her daughter and all children that the outdoors is for everyone, no matter how old you are or what you look like.

“We hope that this story will grow, everybody will know who Emily Ford is, and everybody will know what she did because I think what she did was amazing,” Dowd said.

You can find “I am Emily” in various bookstores and online.

Ford is spending this winter working at a sled dog kennel in Alaska.

RELATED: Duluth’s Emily Ford shares lessons from month-long BWCA ski endeavor

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cotton post office was broken into on January 5.
Another Northland post office burglarized
Donald Blom
Man convicted in Katie Poirier’s murder dies in prison
Ambulance generic
Driver dies in collision with semi near McGregor
Soloway house fire
Man loses home in Solway fire
Police Lights
UPDATE: Man charged for allegedly assaulting, stabbing girlfriend in Duluth

Latest News

Berlin
Former, beloved Lake Superior Zoo polar bear Berlin dies
Police Lights
Courts: Aurora man charged for illegally dealing firearms, 1 involved in murder
Celebrating 35 years, Duluth Wedding Show has new look
Essentia Health Contribution to Tomassoni Memorial
Essentia contributes $20K to Sen. Tomassoni memorial bridge fund, still seeking donations