NASA finds Earth-sized planet found in habitable zone

NASA discovers a planet system with an Earth-sized exoplanet that could hold the potential for life. (Credit: NASA via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Move over Mars!

NASA is touting a new discovery that is potentially habitable for life.

The space agency is calling the exoplanet TOI 700 e.

A NASA mission spotted the Earth-sized planet about 100 light years away.

A habitable zone is an area that is just the right distance from a star where water can exist on a planet’s surface and the conditions are neither too hot nor too cold for life.

According to scientists, the potential for water also suggests the potential for life on that planet.

Researchers say this system is one of the few with multiple, small, habitable-zone planets that they have confirmed exist.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Driver dies in collision with semi near McGregor
Donald Blom
Man convicted in Katie Poirier’s murder dies in prison
Soloway house fire
Man loses home in Solway fire
Police Lights
UPDATE: Man charged for allegedly assaulting, stabbing girlfriend in Duluth
Tristan St. Clair (left) and Dustin St. Clair (right)
Police: 2 Duluth men charged for stabbings, assault over stolen phone charger

Latest News

New York City's striking nurses are shown. A tentative deal has been reached Thursday.
Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals return to work as deal ends strike
Roger Reinert
Rodger Reinert to announce bid for Duluth Mayor Thursday
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks about the inflation fight in Stockholm, Sweden, on...
US inflation eased again to 6.5% over the past 12 months
Minnesota’s healthcare marketplace is putting out a scam warning just as open enrollment ends...
MNsure warning Minnesotans of potential insurance scams
Municipal workers clear the rubble on the roof of College No. 47 which was damaged by a Russian...
Russian forces press deadly assault for breakthrough in east