MN law enforcement makes strong stand against recreational cannabis legalization

Statewide law enforcement made a firm stand against the legalization from a public safety...
Statewide law enforcement made a firm stand against the legalization from a public safety perspective.(KTTC)
By Northern News Now staff and KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Statewide law enforcement made a firm stand against the legalization of recreational cannabis from a public safety perspective.

The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and the Minnesota Sheriffs Association says the bill blatantly ignores the realities of the illegal drug trade and will make driving on our roads more dangerous.

They also said HF 100 does not ensure a strict, robust regulatory framework is in place prior to the date when selling cannabis for recreational use would be legalized in Minnesota.

Colorado passed recreational marijuana in 2014 and in 2020 marijuana impaired traffic deaths increased 138%.

“With the work we’ve done Toward Zero Deaths, TZD a state program for traffic safety with alcohol and drunk driving; we still don’t have the alcohol in check yet. As far as traffic safety and now your going to add and additional element here,” said Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose.

According to statistics given to us by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, suicides with people high on marijuana in Colorado increased 29% in 2022 and marijuana use for kids ages 12 and older is 61% higher than the national average.

Rose adds that most local and statewide police departments don’t have the funding for training and having a full staff is quite challenging.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Driver dies in collision with semi near McGregor
Donald Blom
Man convicted in Katie Poirier’s murder dies in prison
The Cotton post office was broken into on January 5.
Another Northland post office burglarized
Soloway house fire
Man loses home in Solway fire
Police Lights
UPDATE: Man charged for allegedly assaulting, stabbing girlfriend in Duluth

Latest News

Roger Reinert
Roger Reinert expected to announce bid for Duluth Mayor Thursday
Minnesota’s healthcare marketplace is putting out a scam warning just as open enrollment ends...
MNsure warning Minnesotans of potential insurance scams
MNsure says 2022 premiums will be lower, with more choices
MNsure warning Minnesotans of potential insurance scams
The Cotton post office was broken into on January 5.
Another Northland post office burglarized