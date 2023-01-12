Farmers voice frustration over needed ditch repairs

MEADOWLANDS, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Farmer Tom Horvath has been farming in the Meadowlands area for decades and is frustrated with the state of the land.

He’s been dealing with flooding for years that he says is avoidable.

“So, when we get our rain our water table is 3 feet higher,” Horvath said. “So, what happens is, our fields start to get wet because the water just doesn’t drain away as it should.”

The problem is St. Louis County Ditch #4.

It’s 15,000 acres and more than 100 years old and draining water off farmer’s property all that time.

But In 2019, eight landowners, including Horvath, petitioned the county to repair the ditch, as it wasn’t doing its job.

“These drainage systems have a series of statutes and laws that follow them in order to maintain and when there is a project or repair that wants to be done,” said St. Louis County Public Works Maintenance Principal Matt Beyer.

First, the county had to re-establish accurate records of the ditch.

Next, they had to re-determine which landowners benefitted from the ditch and by how much.

And then finally, they evaluated the ditch to determine repair options.

Those three steps cost about $450,000, which according to statute, must be paid by any landowner who receives benefit from the ditch system.

“The landowners each got a report about what their percentage will be of the total bill. If they do a repair at point A in the system, it still affects everyone in the system. Everyone pays their portion of the bill,” Beyer said.

Horvath said he’s frustrated by the process.

“We’ve got to get assessed, that doesn’t bother me one bit. I understand that, but when you see what they’ve spent for what we’ve gotten done, there should’ve been better ways,” Horvath said.

Beyer said he understands people’s frustrations, but the county is simply acting according to statute.

“There are some landowners that are upset about this process, and I just want to reemphasize the fact that St. Louis County and I empathize with them,” Beyer said.

The St. Louis County Board of Commissioners, acting as the County Drainage Authority, will hold a public hearing on the re-determination of benefits in February.

