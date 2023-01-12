Essentia contributes $20K to Sen. Tomassoni memorial bridge fund, still seeking donations

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia Health stepped up to help the Chisholm Community Foundation get closer to its goal of building a memorial in the late state Senator David Tomassoni’s honor.

The hospital contributed $20,000 for the Senator David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace Memorial.

The memorial is being built to honor the late Senator’s 30 years of work in the region and is scheduled to be built this summer on the Longyear Lake causeway in Chisholm.

Senator David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace Arch Plan (Northern News Now)

“Senator David Tomassoni dedicated his life to fighting for the Iron Range both locally and at the state level and we are forever grateful for his passion,” said Tamm Kritzer, Essentia’s senior vice president of operations. “We are proud to honor that legacy by supporting this memorial for such an advocate of the region.”

In June of 2021, Senator Tomassoni was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

He sought treatment after noticing he was losing strength in his arms and hands.

While fighting the physical challenges from the disease in his last session, Senator Tomassoni was able to pass legislation that will provide $20 million to ALS research and $5 million to caregiver support.

He was never able to see the benefits from this bill, but he knew how important this legislation would be to his constituents.

“On behalf of Senator Tomassoni and our family,” said Dante Tomassoni, “we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for this donation and the partnership Essentia Health has provided over the years to benefit the families and people in Minnesota as well as Wisconsin and North Dakota.”

Currently, the Chisholm Community Foundation has been able to raise $282,000 for the memorial bridge.

The foundation is still asking for donations to reach its goal of $400,000.

Contributions can be sent to Chisholm Community Foundation, 4 SW Third Avenue, Chisholm MN 55719 with the designation “Senator David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace Memorial – Fund ID 696432″.

