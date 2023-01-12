Courts: Aurora man charged for illegally dealing firearms, 1 involved in murder

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An Aurora man was charged Thursday for allegedly illegally selling firearms, one of which was involved in a murder, according to the U.S. District Court.

According to court documents, 59-year-old Wayne Robert Danielson was regularly purchasing and reselling firearms to earn a profit from May 2019 through September 2022.

During this time, he purchased dozens of firearms from three different Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs) within Minnesota.

Danielson would purchase multiple identical firearms.

For example, from March 2021 and January 2022, Danielson purchased five Taurus G2C 9mm pistols.

On May 8, 2022, a 17-year-old was shot and killed in South St. Paul.

A following investigation revealed that the handgun used in the shooting had been purchased by Danielson on December 1, 2021.

U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced that Danielson is charged with two counts of dealing in firearms without a license.

He previously made his initial appearance on a related complaint in U.S. District Court before Magistrate Judge Tony N. Leung.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Hudleston is prosecuting the case.

