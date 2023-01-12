City by City: Minnesota, Duluth, Hayward

Minnesota- January 14 through 16 is a Fish Free with Kids weekend! During those three days, Minnesotans can fish for free if they are fishing with a child 15 years or younger. The DNR hosts free fishing weekends throughout the year to encourage people to get out and try something new. They encourage anglers to check ice conditions before they head out and remember that no ice is 100% safe.

Duluth, MN- The police department will once again be hosting its Citizen Police Academy. They are looking for 25 interested people to participate. The Citizens Academy offers in-field and in-classroom instruction explaining tactics, operations and divisions within DPD. Students will learn more about the department and have opportunities to ask questions about why and how the police operate. Classes are on Wednesdays from March to May.

Hayward, WI- Registration is open for the 2023 Birkie Giant Ski Race! The giant ski race is six people on one pair of giant skis trying to go down Main Street the fastest. Skis are 25 feet long and they are provided to each team. The race is limited to only 30 teams and the deadline to sign up is February 22. Costumes are also encouraged and the team with the best outfits will win free registration to the 2024 race. Prizes will also be awarded to first and second place. Race day is February 23.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

