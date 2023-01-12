Celebrating 35 years, Duluth Wedding Show has new look

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For 35 years, the Duluth Wedding Show has been a Northland wedding planning tradition and this weekend, it’s back for another year.

This year, organizers, Lundeen Productions, and many other partners have created a new look and feel to Saturday’s show, which will be held at the DECC.

“The excitement at the DECC as the show is being set up is incredible. From the smallest little details to the planning of an entire wedding from day one. Professionals will be on hand at every level at this show” Kynze Lundeen, vice president of Lundeen Productions and event producer, said. “The participating exhibitors, over 125 in all, are from throughout the area, across the range, northern Wisconsin and central Minnesota (including the Twin Cities).”

The new show layout will give attendees the opportunity to stroll through exhibits, tents, arbors, outdoor wedding displays, lighting and video displays, photo booths, portable luxury restroom units, party busses and more.

There will also be sampling from caterers and bakers and prize drawings throughout the day.

A large portion of major wedding businesses in the area will be at the show.

Also new this year are dance demonstrations by Northshore Ballroom Dancing and a cake tasting contest with Twisted Pastries.

Attendees can also stop in to the Aging Young Aesthetics “Lover’s Lounge” in Edmund Fitzgerald Hall to get a product sample and lip deals.

The Wedding Show is Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DECC.

The event will conclude with a runway fashion show that showcases gowns, menswear, and other bridal party apparel.

The first 100 attendees of the fashion show (over 21 years of age) will receive a complimentary glass of Champagne from the Duluth Wedding Show to celebrate their anniversary milestone.

For additional information or advance tickets click here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.