Another Northland post office burglarized

The Cotton post office was broken into on January 5.
By Dan Wolfe
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton.

The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5.

According to the Postal Inspector, the search for a suspect is ongoing, and residents are being asked to monitor their financial accounts.

It’s unclear how much mail may have been taken or whether this burglary was related to the one in Esko.

It comes after someone broke into and stole mail and packages from the Esko post office on the morning of January 9.

That incident also remains under investigation.

