Wisconsin veteran from Pearl Harbor attack dies at 102

Stan Van Hoose.
Stan Van Hoose.(NBC15)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the last Wisconsin veterans who survived the Pearl Harbor attack has died. He was 102 years old.

WWII Navy CQM Stan Van Hoose died in his sleep, according to a Facebook post Saturday.

Van Hoose enlisted in the Navy more than a year before Pearl Harbor, serving from 1940 to 1948.

VetsRoll President and Co-Founder Mark Finnegan believes Van Hoose is one of the last survivors of Pearl Harbor.

NBC15′s Michelle Baik sat down with Van Hoose last December, when he received cards of gratitude from across the country during his 102nd birthday.

In tandem with the big birthday last month, Stan Van Hoose marked 81 years since he survived the attack at Pearl Harbor. At the time, he was aboard the USS Maryland, one of eight battleships hit by the Japanese military in 1941.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan St. Clair (left) and Dustin St. Clair (right)
Police: 2 Duluth men charged for stabbings, assault over stolen phone charger
Ambulance generic
Driver dies in collision with semi near McGregor
Police Lights
UPDATE: Man charged for allegedly assaulting, stabbing girlfriend in Duluth
Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm.
Mom left non-verbal son, 4-year-old daughter alone while at the bar, police say
Kim Robinson
NEW DETAILS: Woman found in ditch was in relationship with man accused of killing her

Latest News

The Northland's largest baby shower
Huge baby shower drive helps Northland families in need
Soloway house fire
Man loses home in Solway fire
High School Girl's Hockey 1/10/23
High School Girl's Hockey 1/10/23
East boys and Superior girls hoops pick up wins
East boys and Superior girls hoops pick up wins