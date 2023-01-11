Slightly cooler to close out week, more snow for South Shore
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing lingering light snow showers and some patchy dense fog. Tonight there will be a 30% chance of some lingering snow showers. Lows will be in the teens and lower 20′s with light northwest winds. Some light ice accumulation is possible in foggy areas.
THURSDAY: Thursday we will have mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds. Winds will be out of the north 10-20 gusting to 30mph. Highs will be in the lower 20′s with some lake effect snow along the South Shore. A couple of inches of accumulation will be possible.
FRIDAY: High pressure moves in on Friday to bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 20′s with west winds 5-10mph.
SATURDAY: Saturday we will have partly cloudy skies with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. Winds will be out of the east 5-10mph.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.