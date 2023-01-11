Slightly cooler to close out week, more snow for South Shore

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing lingering light snow showers and some patchy dense fog. Tonight there will be a 30% chance of some lingering snow showers. Lows will be in the teens and lower 20′s with light northwest winds. Some light ice accumulation is possible in foggy areas.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)
WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds. Winds will be out of the north 10-20 gusting to 30mph. Highs will be in the lower 20′s with some lake effect snow along the South Shore. A couple of inches of accumulation will be possible.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: High pressure moves in on Friday to bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 20′s with west winds 5-10mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have partly cloudy skies with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. Winds will be out of the east 5-10mph.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

