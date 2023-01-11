Sheriff: Man, pet escape house fire in Solway Township
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man and his pet were able to escape a house fire Wednesday morning, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Crews responded to the fire on Solway Road around 8:30 a.m.
The sheriff’s office reports the owner of the home called 911.
No one was hurt, authorities said.
As of 9:10 a.m., crews were still on scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
