Sheriff: Man, pet escape house fire in Solway Township

Soloway house fire
Soloway house fire(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man and his pet were able to escape a house fire Wednesday morning, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews responded to the fire on Solway Road around 8:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office reports the owner of the home called 911.

No one was hurt, authorities said.

As of 9:10 a.m., crews were still on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

