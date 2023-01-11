The Rundown: John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Race Week Events
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 39th Running of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon begins at 10 am at Billy’s Bar in Duluth, MN on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Race week activities include:
Cub Run*
Date: Saturday, January 21, 2023
Location: Lakeview National Golf Course, Two Harbors, MN
Details: 2 mile class or 1/4 mile beginner course
Time: 11:00 am musher check-in
2 mile class begins at 1:00 pm for the 2 mile class, 1/4 mile class starts no later than 2:30, or
after the last 2 mile class musher leaves the chute, award ceremony to follow
Note: No outside dogs allowed.
*Pre-registration at beargrease.com required
Cutest Puppy Contest*
Date: Saturday, January 28th, 2023
Location: FItger’s, Duluth, MN (600 E Superior St)
Times: 10:00 am pre-registered puppy check in
11:00 - 1:00 pm viewing/voting
1:30 pm awards
Note: No outside dogs allowed in the Fitger’s complex during the event
*Pre-registration at beargrease.com required (maximum of 40 puppies)
Vet Checks
Date: Saturday, January 28, 2023
Location: Black Bear Casino Resort Golf Course Clubhouse, Carlton, MN
Times: 8 am - 12:30 meet the mushers and their dog teams as they participate in mandatory vet
checks prior to the race, ask questions and learn about how sled dogs are taken care of
before, during and after the race
Note: No outside dogs allowed
Opening Ceremony
Date: Saturday, January 28, 2023
Location: Black Bear Casino Resort, Carlton, MN
Times: 3 pm Drum ceremony, eulogy (John Beargrease) and land acknowledgement. Brief introduction from Board or race official and ceremonial bib draw (mushers receive their bibs, mailbags and swag). Swearing in of the Marathon and 120 mushers as mail carriers.
Note: No outside dogs allowed
John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Race Series Start (times and locations subject to change)
Date: Sunday, January 29, 2023
Location: Billy’s Bar, 3502 W. Tischer Rd., Duluth, MN 55803
(limited breakfast and lunch available from 7 am - 2:30 pm)
Shuttle: There is limited parking at the race start–plan to ride the shuttle.
Limited first come, first served handicapped parking available at Billy’s.
Free Shuttle pick up at:
UMD Campus - Junction Avenue and West College Street
7:00am-8:00am - UMD to Billy’s
8:00am-12:30pm - UMD to Billy’s
12:30 pm- 2:30pm - Billy’s to UMD
Times: 8 am Meet the Musher
9:45 am National Anthem and Pipe Ceremony
10 am First Marathon Musher leaves the starting chute followed by Beargrease 120 and
Beargrease 40 mushers every 2 minutes (anticipated time for last team to leave the start
is 12:30 pm)
Note: No outside dogs allowed except service dogs
Beargrease 40 Finish
Date: Sunday, January 29, 2023
Location: Highway 2 Gravel Pit, Two Harbors, MN
Approx Times: Teams will reach the finish between 3pm and 7pm (all times are approximate and subject to change based on weather, trail conditions and musher strategy)
Beargrease 120 Finish
Date: Monday, January 30, 2023
Location: Trestle Inn, 9459 Highway 7, Finland, MN 55603
Approx Times: Teams will reach the finish between 6am to 12pm (all times are approximate and subject to change based on weather, trail conditions and musher strategy)
Marathon Finish
Date: Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Location: Grand Portage Lodge and Casino, 70 Casino Drive, Grand Portage, MN 55605
Approx Times: Teams will reach the finish between 5pm and 10pm (all times are approximate and subject to change based on weather, trail conditions and musher strategy)
