The Rundown: John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Race Week Events

John Beargrease sled dog marathon (WSAW)

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 39th Running of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon begins at 10 am at Billy’s Bar in Duluth, MN on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Race week activities include:

Cub Run*

Date: Saturday, January 21, 2023

Location: Lakeview National Golf Course, Two Harbors, MN

Details: 2 mile class or 1/4 mile beginner course

Time: 11:00 am musher check-in

2 mile class begins at 1:00 pm for the 2 mile class, 1/4 mile class starts no later than 2:30, or

after the last 2 mile class musher leaves the chute, award ceremony to follow

Note: No outside dogs allowed.

*Pre-registration at beargrease.com required

Cutest Puppy Contest*

Date: Saturday, January 28th, 2023

Location: FItger’s, Duluth, MN (600 E Superior St)

Times: 10:00 am pre-registered puppy check in

11:00 - 1:00 pm viewing/voting

1:30 pm awards

Note: No outside dogs allowed in the Fitger’s complex during the event

*Pre-registration at beargrease.com required (maximum of 40 puppies)

Vet Checks

Date: Saturday, January 28, 2023

Location: Black Bear Casino Resort Golf Course Clubhouse, Carlton, MN

Times: 8 am - 12:30 meet the mushers and their dog teams as they participate in mandatory vet

checks prior to the race, ask questions and learn about how sled dogs are taken care of

before, during and after the race

Note: No outside dogs allowed

Opening Ceremony

Date: Saturday, January 28, 2023

Location: Black Bear Casino Resort, Carlton, MN

Times: 3 pm Drum ceremony, eulogy (John Beargrease) and land acknowledgement. Brief introduction from Board or race official and ceremonial bib draw (mushers receive their bibs, mailbags and swag). Swearing in of the Marathon and 120 mushers as mail carriers.

Note: No outside dogs allowed

John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Race Series Start (times and locations subject to change)

Date: Sunday, January 29, 2023

Location: Billy’s Bar, 3502 W. Tischer Rd., Duluth, MN 55803

(limited breakfast and lunch available from 7 am - 2:30 pm)

Shuttle: There is limited parking at the race start–plan to ride the shuttle.

Limited first come, first served handicapped parking available at Billy’s.

Free Shuttle pick up at:

UMD Campus - Junction Avenue and West College Street

7:00am-8:00am - UMD to Billy’s

8:00am-12:30pm - UMD to Billy’s

12:30 pm- 2:30pm - Billy’s to UMD

Times: 8 am Meet the Musher

9:45 am National Anthem and Pipe Ceremony

10 am First Marathon Musher leaves the starting chute followed by Beargrease 120 and

Beargrease 40 mushers every 2 minutes (anticipated time for last team to leave the start

is 12:30 pm)

Note: No outside dogs allowed except service dogs

Beargrease 40 Finish

Date: Sunday, January 29, 2023

Location: Highway 2 Gravel Pit, Two Harbors, MN

Approx Times: Teams will reach the finish between 3pm and 7pm (all times are approximate and subject to change based on weather, trail conditions and musher strategy)

Beargrease 120 Finish

Date: Monday, January 30, 2023

Location: Trestle Inn, 9459 Highway 7, Finland, MN 55603

Approx Times: Teams will reach the finish between 6am to 12pm (all times are approximate and subject to change based on weather, trail conditions and musher strategy)

Marathon Finish

Date: Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Location: Grand Portage Lodge and Casino, 70 Casino Drive, Grand Portage, MN 55605

Approx Times: Teams will reach the finish between 5pm and 10pm (all times are approximate and subject to change based on weather, trail conditions and musher strategy)

