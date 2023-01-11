New DFL bill aims to guarantee paid family, medical leave for all Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, MN -- Just a week into the legislative session, Minnesota DFL leaders are pushing aggressively for Paid Family and Medical Leave.

The proposed bill, introduced in the State House last week, would guarantee 12 weeks of paid leave for all Minnesotans for things like adoption, parental leave, or taking care of a loved one.

DFL Representative Liz Olson (MN-08A), says the DFL has been working to pass Paid Family Medical Leave for years now, but the legislation has been blocked by the Republican-led senate.

“We’ve passed it through, I believe eight committee hearings last session. We’ve passed it off the House floor several times,” Olson said.

Under the proposed legislation, employees would be guaranteed their job when they’re ready to return to work from their leave of absence.

“It operates more as an insurance program where everybody’s paying into it. So the state’s investing, the employers investing, the employees investing,” Olson said.

The plan would require employees to pay a premium, and the cost of the paid leave would be shared by the state, employer, and employee.

The price of the employee premium will likely be determined by how much money comes from the state in the final version of the bill.

“It’s an additional cost and businesses will have to figure it out. But the shared cost portion of that seems most equitable,” said Tony Bronson with Grandma’s Restaurant Corporation in Duluth.

Bronson said it’s far too early to comment on a bill that’s not finalized yet.

“We’ll wait and see what the final version of this looks like. We fully support anything that is helping support the people that we work with, but it will be an additional cost for our business, which already operates on very small margins,” he said.

Bronson believes the most important part of legislation like the bill is that small businesses are part of the discussion.

“Having a seat at the table is always a good thing. You know, in the restaurant world, we say if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu. And so we’d like to be at the table,” he said.

The bill will need to pass through several more committees before the House votes on whether to pass it along to the Senate.

