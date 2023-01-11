Man convicted in Katie Poirier’s murder dies in prison

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, MN -- A man convicted in the murder and kidnapping of a Barnum teenager nearly 24 years ago has died.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirmed Donald Blom, 73, died in a state prison in Oak Park Heights Tuesday.

Spokespeople say it was an “expected natural causes death due to illness.”

We previously reported he had throat cancer.

Blom was serving a life sentence for the murder of Katie Poirier.

In May 1999, Poirier was abducted from the gas station in Moose Lake where she worked.

After his arrest, Blom confessed to strangling the 19-year-old and burning her body on his property near Moose Lake.

He later took back his confession, but it was used in his trial.

The case sparked new sex offender laws in Minnesota.

