Huge baby shower drive helps Northland families in need

The Northland's largest baby shower
The Northland's largest baby shower(Alex Liatala KBJR 6)
By Paul Brown
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Expecting a child can be an exciting experience filled with anticipation. But it can also be a stressful time, with concerns over having everything ready for the new addition to the family.

For parents who may need a helping hand, the annual Northland’s Largest Baby Shower has been a lifeline for them.

Now in its fifth year, radio station Life 97.3 and St. Luke’s Hospital have partnered for the donation drive.

Throughout the month, those who can help are asked to donate typical baby shower items between now and the end of January.

Those items will go to organizations throughout the area that help those in need.

There are drop-off locations throughout the region, and can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan St. Clair (left) and Dustin St. Clair (right)
Police: 2 Duluth men charged for stabbings, assault over stolen phone charger
Ambulance generic
Driver dies in collision with semi near McGregor
Police Lights
UPDATE: Man charged for allegedly assaulting, stabbing girlfriend in Duluth
Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm.
Mom left non-verbal son, 4-year-old daughter alone while at the bar, police say
Kim Robinson
NEW DETAILS: Woman found in ditch was in relationship with man accused of killing her

Latest News

Soloway house fire
Man loses home in Solway fire
Stan Van Hoose.
Wisconsin veteran from Pearl Harbor attack dies at 102
High School Girl's Hockey 1/10/23
High School Girl's Hockey 1/10/23
East boys and Superior girls hoops pick up wins
East boys and Superior girls hoops pick up wins