Huge baby shower drive helps Northland families in need

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Expecting a child can be an exciting experience filled with anticipation. But it can also be a stressful time, with concerns over having everything ready for the new addition to the family.

For parents who may need a helping hand, the annual Northland’s Largest Baby Shower has been a lifeline for them.

Now in its fifth year, radio station Life 97.3 and St. Luke’s Hospital have partnered for the donation drive.

Throughout the month, those who can help are asked to donate typical baby shower items between now and the end of January.

Those items will go to organizations throughout the area that help those in need.

There are drop-off locations throughout the region, and can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.