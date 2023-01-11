DPD: 3 teens accused of shooting pellet gun in Duluth skywalk

DULUTH, MN -- Duluth Police arrested three teenagers Wednesday morning after reports they were allegedly shooting at people with what appeared to be a pellet gun.

According to Duluth Police, officers responded to a stairwell in the skywalk system around 9:45 a.m.

An original report called in to dispatchers claimed the three teens had a gun,

Additional callers reported the teens were shooting at people with what appeared to be pellet guns.

Officers detained the three suspects, who were all between 15 and 17 years old.

They were taken to the Arrowhead Juvenile Center and are expected to be charged.

Police say one person, who had “prior contact with the suspects” received a minor wound to their face during the incident.

