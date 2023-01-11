City by City: Sawyer County, Northeastern Minnesota, Grand Rapids

Sawyer County, WI- NorthLakes Community Clinic is launching a 100 Who Care chapter. 100 Who Care is a giving circle group that sees people pool together their money and donate it back to local nonprofits. 100 people donate $100 and then hear five-minute presentations from those nonprofits on why they deserve a portion of the funds. The group says this is a great way to give back without the lengthy grant process. There are 23 100 Who Care chapters in Wisconsin and Sawyer County hopes to have its first live event in April.

Northeastern Minnesota- The United Way is looking for volunteers to help with Annual Fund Distribution. The United Way works with 42 partner agencies that are broken down into panels based on the scope of their service work. After partners complete grant applications, volunteers are assigned to the panels to review applications and give recommendations. Volunteers also visit each organization. The deadline to apply for a panel is January 17 and Fund Distribution Day is March 7.

Grand Rapids, MN- Trout season opens Saturday, January 14. Stream trout are stocked on inland lakes by the DNR and IRRRB annually. There are seven natural lakes and three mine pit lakes in the Grand Rapids area that are dedicated trout lakes. Seasonal trout fishing on these lakes does require a trout stamp in addition to a regular license.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

