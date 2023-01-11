CEC shocks Superior in overtime, GRG earns victory over Marshall

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night in the Twin Ports there were a pair of High School Girl’s hockey battles with two winning streaks on the line. The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers went into Tuesday’s game against Grand Rapids/Greenway with an eight-game winning streak, but the Lightning snapped that winning streak, 3-1.

As for the Superior Spartans, they visited the home of the Cloquet Lumberjacks riding an eleven-game winning streak, but in overtime, CEC secured the upset victory 4-3 over the Spartans.

Grand Rapids/Greenway 3 Duluth Marshall 1

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 4 Spartans 3

