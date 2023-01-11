Authorities investigating post office burglary in Esko

ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - While some Northlanders have had their mail delayed over the past few weeks, members of one community are facing a new challenge in getting their packages delivered.

According to authorities, when workers arrived at the Esko post office Tuesday morning, they discovered the building had been burglarized, and some mail and packages awaiting delivery had gone missing.

Chief Deputy Dan Danielson with the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said his team is aware the suspect used some kind of mechanism to break into the post office, and they’re investigating further.

He said he’s also reaching out to some of the homes and businesses around the post office for anyone who may have security cameras for video footage from the time of the break-in.

“Businesses and a lot of residences now have cameras for their own security purposes. We’re reaching out to area businesses and other facilities to see if there’s any footage that will help solidify the suspect,” Danielson said.

Danielson said this type of break-in is not a common occurrence.

“Off the top of my head, I can’t recall an actual post office burglary. We’ve dealt with mail theft in the past., but as far as the actual post office itself, I don’t remember a time when we’ve had an instance,” Danielson said.

He was not able to elaborate on how many people are impacted, or how many packages and envelopes have gone missing.

The postal service tells us they will be reaching out to people who may have been affected.

Danielson said the investigation is ongoing, but as of Wednesday evening, no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.